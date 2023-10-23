Previous
Morning Sun by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2309

Morning Sun

I love the way that the sun is shining through the dahlias' petals
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
October 23rd, 2023  
Hazel ace
Lovely light and colour!
October 23rd, 2023  
