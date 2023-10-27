Previous
Christmas Pudding Mixture by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2313

Christmas Pudding Mixture

A busy day steaming Christmas puddings!
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 27th, 2023  
