Previous
Next
Stone Masons' Yard by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2355

Stone Masons' Yard

For over 250 years there has been constant restoration work. The Medieval masons worked in very similar open buildings. I found it absolutely fascinating.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise