Christmas Wreath by 365projectmaxine
Christmas Wreath

My friend made this for me. The pine cones are those that I collected from a holiday I had in Scotland earlier in the year.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Absolutely lovely
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , and full of memories !
December 10th, 2023  
