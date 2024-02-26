Previous
St Oswald's Church, Ashbourne by 365projectmaxine
St Oswald's Church, Ashbourne

A splendid parish church with a spire of 212 feet. It is referred to in the Doomsday Book, and is a contender for one of the best churches in England
