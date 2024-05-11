Sign up
Photo 2510
The Garden
The sun's out and the pots are piled high waiting to be filled with plants...I have a bit of work to do
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful pov as you peer through the poppies at the best spot in the garden ! fav
May 11th, 2024
