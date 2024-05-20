Sign up
Photo 2519
Duck Pond
This is one of the villages near my home. It is very pretty with the duck pond surrounded by thatched cottages, a cricket ground, and a manor house
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
duck pond
