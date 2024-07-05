Previous
Race Night by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2565

Race Night

We left for home early this morning, so here is a photo I took on the way to dinner last night of dinghy racing in St Mawes Harbour
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
