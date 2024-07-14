Previous
At the Back Door by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2574

At the Back Door

This rose is magnificent, it falls around the back door and reaches up to the bathroom window
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
