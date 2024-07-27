Previous
Fairies at Trentham by 365projectmaxine
Fairies at Trentham

Another from yesterday at Trentham. There are 21 fairy sculptures around the garden, which are not only nice to see but form a trail for children to follow.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
