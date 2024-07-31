Previous
Scented Leaf Geranium by 365projectmaxine
Scented Leaf Geranium

These are one of my favourite summer plants. This pot is by my front door so you can smell them when you brush up against the leaves
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - and the perfumed ones are so delightful to have ,
August 1st, 2024  
