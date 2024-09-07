Previous
Chainsaw Art by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2629

Chainsaw Art

Wood carvings on a fallen oak in Abbotsbury Tropical Gardens in Dorset
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful !
September 8th, 2024  
