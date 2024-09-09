Sign up
Teasels
This morning we went for a walk on Chesel Beach, which is an 18 mile long shingle barrier beach...didn't quite manage it all :). The coastal path rose up above the beach for a while, where I spotted these teasels.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
teasels
