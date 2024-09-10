Previous
Thomas Hardy's Cottage by 365projectmaxine
Thomas Hardy's Cottage

Thomas Hardy was born in 1840 in this small cottage, which was built by his great grandfather. It is still stands in a beautiful secluded place making it easy to imagine him there writing his books.
Maxine Lathbury

