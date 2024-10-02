Previous
Pale Tussock Moth Caterpillar by 365projectmaxine
Pale Tussock Moth Caterpillar

...or so my phone told me. It is an unusual looking caterpillar with a distinctive tail-like tuft of reddish brown hair at the end of its body. I was delighted to find it, and its fellows in the garden.
Maxine Lathbury

