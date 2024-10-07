Previous
Clemmie by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2659

Clemmie

My sister's cat. She was rolling around and this was the best I was able to do...at least I got a bit of her face in the photo:)
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
