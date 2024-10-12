Sign up
Photo 2664
Lunch Venue
The Flying Stag bar is located in the luxury hotel that is the Fife Arms in Braemar. We had a lovely lunch and will definitely revisit.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
fife arms
Joan Robillard
Neat
October 12th, 2024
