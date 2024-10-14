Previous
The Lui Water by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2666

The Lui Water

I am looking up the Lui towards the Cairngorm Mountains, and in particular Ben Macdui, (with a cap of snow). It is the second highest mountain in Britain, and involves a long walk to get to it...which I didn't do.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Maxine Lathbury

