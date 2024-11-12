Sign up
Photo 2695
Skein of Geese
Lots of skeins of geese flying over our house all the time. These were very high up, but I think from their call that they were pink footed geese
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
2
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2698
photos
29
followers
35
following
739% complete
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th November 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
November 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful formation nd capture !
November 17th, 2024
