Rose by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2702

Rose

I am not sure that the last of my roses is enjoying the snow
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Jo ace
Beautifully captured
November 20th, 2024  
