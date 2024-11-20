Sign up
Previous
Photo 2703
Ilam Hall
A walk around the lovely village of Ilam this morning. It is a beautiful village looking even more stunning in the snow
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2703
photos
29
followers
35
following
740% complete
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th November 2024 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ilam
