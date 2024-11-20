Previous
Ilam Hall by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2703

Ilam Hall

A walk around the lovely village of Ilam this morning. It is a beautiful village looking even more stunning in the snow
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
