Previous
Village Duck Pond by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2704

Village Duck Pond

This was mostly frozen and the poor ducks were skidding around
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2024  
Jo ace
Lovely scene but it does look cold!
November 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous village prettiness… Beautiful
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact