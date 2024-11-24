Previous
Next
'Walkies' by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2707

'Walkies'

My neighbour's elderly little dog heading out for a walk. We live in a hilly place and she can no longer manage to walk home, so this is the perfect solution[
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
742% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Great shot and lucky the dog has such a thoughtful owner
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact