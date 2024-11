The Longest Yarn Exhibition

A knitted/crocheted depiction of 6th June 1944. There are 80 scenes from the build up in England to the Landing Beaches, and the following inland battles to liberate Normandy. This particular scene represents over half a million troops marching through Weymouth to the transporter ships. The exhibition was amazing and the detailed scenes incredible. To find out more about this touring exhibition Google the Longest Yarn