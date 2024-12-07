Previous
Next
Marmalade Sandwich Anyone? by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2720

Marmalade Sandwich Anyone?

Look who I encountered on my wanders around York
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact