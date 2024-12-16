Previous
Next
Billy Bauble by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2729

Billy Bauble

I saw this when I was in York recently. It made me smile as it resembles Billy, one of my cats.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact