Photo 2729
Billy Bauble
I saw this when I was in York recently. It made me smile as it resembles Billy, one of my cats.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2730
photos
29
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th December 2024 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bauble
