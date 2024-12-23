Sign up
Photo 2736
The Parlour
We visited Haddon Hall this morning which is a Medieval manor house. This is the Parlour, used in preference to the Banqueting Hall for less formal dining. I think that the ceiling is particularly beautiful.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2736
photos
29
followers
35
following
749% complete
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
Tags
haddon hall
