Previous
Next
Sudbury Hall by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2742

Sudbury Hall

The present house was built between 1660 and 1680. I often drive past, but as yet have not been in...I think a visit is in order
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Is it open to the public or is it private? Your photo captured its grandeur and size
December 31st, 2024  
Maxine Lathbury ace
@johnfalconer It is open to the public and I hope to visit very soon
December 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact