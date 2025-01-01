Sign up
Photo 2745
Over My Neighbour's House
Not a great photo I know, but this is the first time I have seen the Northern Lights so I was a bit excited about it
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2746
photos
29
followers
35
following
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st January 2025 6:00pm
Tags
northern lights
