Over My Neighbour's House by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2745

Over My Neighbour's House

Not a great photo I know, but this is the first time I have seen the Northern Lights so I was a bit excited about it
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
