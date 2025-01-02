Previous
Cyclamen by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2746

Cyclamen

It was cold and frosty last night. The cyclamen were warming themselves in the morning sun
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
