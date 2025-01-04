Previous
Molly in the Christmas Ornament Bag by 365projectmaxine
Molly in the Christmas Ornament Bag

Another little helper. She did make me laugh as her head suddenly popped up out of the bag when my husband came into the room
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Sooo cute!
January 5th, 2025  
