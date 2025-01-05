Previous
Snowy Garden by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2749

Snowy Garden

It snowed in the night...not very much, but enough to make the garden look pretty
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
753% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous…ness
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact