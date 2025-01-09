Previous
Wintery Sky by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2753

Wintery Sky

Very cold today with the sun barely making an appearance
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact