Frosty Bird by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2754

Frosty Bird

This is part of a metal divider in the garden. In the summer I have sweet peas climbing through it.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
This one doesn't mind the frost !
January 12th, 2025  
Jo ace
Love the way you’ve caught the sunlight
January 12th, 2025  
