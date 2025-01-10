Sign up
Photo 2754
Frosty Bird
This is part of a metal divider in the garden. In the summer I have sweet peas climbing through it.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
2
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2756
photos
28
followers
34
following
Tags
bird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This one doesn't mind the frost !
January 12th, 2025
Jo
ace
Love the way you’ve caught the sunlight
January 12th, 2025
