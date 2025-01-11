Previous
Hellebore by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2755

Hellebore

This was hanging its head this morning after a cold frosty night. It gradually lifted its head as the sun thawed it
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful with the ice crystals - so brave and strong !
January 12th, 2025  
Jo ace
They are amazing the way they survive the frost
January 12th, 2025  
