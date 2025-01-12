Previous
Leaves by 365projectmaxine
Leaves

Ice crystals glistening on the fallen leaves. I think that last night might have been the last of the very cold nights that we have had recently
12th January 2025

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd
It has been bitterly cold , but provided you with this lovely frosty leaves !
January 12th, 2025  
Jo
Very pretty
January 12th, 2025  
