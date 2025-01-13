Sign up
Photo 2757
A Vase of Cheerfulness
They always lift my spirit
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
2
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2761
photos
28
followers
34
following
756% complete
View this month »
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th January 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodil
Jo
ace
Love daffodils
January 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
We all need a dose of cheerfulness…. Daffodils give it every time.
Beautiful capture
January 17th, 2025
