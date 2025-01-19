Previous
Next
A Murky Day by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2763

A Murky Day

The sheep enjoying munching on a Christmas tree...until I disturbed them
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact