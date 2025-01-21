Sign up
Photo 2765
Snowdrops
My neighbour's front lawn is covered with snowdrops. They still have a little more opening up to do so I will pop over and take more photos in due course
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
1
1
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2766
photos
28
followers
34
following
757% complete
View this month »
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd January 2025 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowdrops
Christine Sztukowski
ace
lovely
January 23rd, 2025
