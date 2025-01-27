Sign up
Photo 2771
Ready for Lunch
We have just arrived in Norfolk for a few days. Here we are in the wonderful Lifeboat Inn at Thornham awaiting our fish and chips
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2773
photos
28
followers
34
following
759% complete
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
Tags
lunch
Heather
ace
A nice capture, Maxine! He has such a lovely smile! I think I asked you before, but I forget- what is his name?
January 29th, 2025
