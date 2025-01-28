Sign up
Photo 2772
The Church of St Lawrence, Harpley
This is a lovely 13th Century church with some amazing woodwork. The carved benches are mainly 15th Century and feature various and bishops...I particularly liked this one of a squirrel.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
1
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th January 2025 11:01am
Tags
church
Heather
ace
The woodwork is amazing- I agree, Maxine! So much history here! Fav
January 29th, 2025
