The Church of St Lawrence, Harpley by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2772

The Church of St Lawrence, Harpley

This is a lovely 13th Century church with some amazing woodwork. The carved benches are mainly 15th Century and feature various and bishops...I particularly liked this one of a squirrel.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Heather ace
The woodwork is amazing- I agree, Maxine! So much history here! Fav
January 29th, 2025  
