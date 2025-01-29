Sign up
Previous
Photo 2773
Brancaster Beach
A fine morning for a walk on the beach, cold but sunny.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
3
1
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th January 2025 11:13am
Tags
beach
Heather
ace
A nice capture of you too, Maxine! I love the smooth beach and that glorious blue sky! Fav
January 29th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
This was the beach we used to take our children to when they were young.
January 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… beautiful beach… a fantastic pov… love the blues
January 29th, 2025
