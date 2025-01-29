Previous
Brancaster Beach by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2773

Brancaster Beach

A fine morning for a walk on the beach, cold but sunny.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Heather ace
A nice capture of you too, Maxine! I love the smooth beach and that glorious blue sky! Fav
January 29th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
This was the beach we used to take our children to when they were young.
January 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… beautiful beach… a fantastic pov… love the blues
January 29th, 2025  
