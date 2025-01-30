Previous
Cley Windmill by 365projectmaxine
Cley Windmill

A beautiful sunny day. This is an 18th century windmill, which has been converted into holiday accommodation.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Such a pretty village… beautiful windmill.
January 30th, 2025  
