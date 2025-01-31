Previous
Old Groynes by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2775

Old Groynes

Old sea defences now almost submerged under the sand. I had this huge beach almost to myself today...mind you, it was grey, drizzly, and the sea was so far out you could hardly see it.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
January 31st, 2025  
Jo ace
In a lovely atmospheric capture
January 31st, 2025  
