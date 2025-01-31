Sign up
Previous
Photo 2775
Old Groynes
Old sea defences now almost submerged under the sand. I had this huge beach almost to myself today...mind you, it was grey, drizzly, and the sea was so far out you could hardly see it.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
2
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2775
photos
28
followers
34
following
760% complete
View this month »
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st January 2025 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
January 31st, 2025
Jo
ace
In a lovely atmospheric capture
January 31st, 2025
