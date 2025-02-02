Sign up
Photo 2777
Spring is on the Way
I spotted these daffodils a day ago in Norfolk. They do seem very early to me.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
daffodils
Beverley
ace
Ooo lovely daffs
February 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How delightful !
February 2nd, 2025
