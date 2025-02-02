Previous
Spring is on the Way by 365projectmaxine
Spring is on the Way

I spotted these daffodils a day ago in Norfolk. They do seem very early to me.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Ooo lovely daffs
February 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How delightful !
February 2nd, 2025  
