Hellebore by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2780

Hellebore

I have been out in the garden this morning tending to my sweetpea seedlings. I spotted this dark red hellebore amongst the fallen acer leaves
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Dorothy ace
Sweet
February 5th, 2025  
