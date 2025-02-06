Previous
Cromford Mills by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2781

Cromford Mills

Built by Sir Richard Arkwright in 1771 to house his water-powered cotton spinning machine - the first of its kind in the world which ushered in a new era of mass production.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Maxine Lathbury

