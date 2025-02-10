Previous
Next
St Oswald's Church, Ashbourne by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2785

St Oswald's Church, Ashbourne

Its 212-foot spire was referred to by George Eliot as the "finest single spire in England". It was dedicated in 1241, replacing an earlier Saxon church.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful old church
February 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact