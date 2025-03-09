Previous
Snowdrop by 365projectmaxine
Snowdrop

The snowdrops are just about over now, this being one of the last in bloom
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
