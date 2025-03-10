Previous
Holy Island Causeway by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2813

Holy Island Causeway

We arrived in Northumberland this evening and headed to Holy Island as soon as it was safe to cross the tidal causeway. The posts mark the safe route for pilgrims to walk.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
